Apple announces service program for Apple Watch Series 6 ‘blank screen issue’

Apple on Friday announced a new service program for some Apple Watch Series 6 units that were affected by a “white screen issue.” Affected customers will be able to request a free repair through Apple or authorized service providers (AASP).

According to the company, only a small percentage of 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 models have been affected by this issue, which can cause the display to turn blank permanently. Apple says the affected units were manufactured between April and September 2021.

Affected customers can check if their Apple Watch Series 6 is eligible for repair by entering the serial number on Apple’s website. It’s worth noting that no other Apple Watch models except the 40mm Series 6 are part of this service program.

If Apple’s website indicates that your Apple Watch Series 6 is eligible for repair, you should take it to an Apple Store or AASP. The repair is free of charge to the customer, except if other Apple Watch components besides the display are damaged.

The program covers eligible Series 6 Apple Watches for two years after the first retail sale of the unit, and it’s valid worldwide.

