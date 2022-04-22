Review: iPad Pro and Air get premium leather protection with Nomad’s Modern Case and Folio

Nomad recently launched its high-end Modern Leather Case and Modern Leather Folio for the iPad Pro and Air. Both feature a clean and minimal design without sacrificing protection. Read along for a hands-on look at Nomad’s Modern iPad leather collection – two great alternatives to silicone or plastic cases.

With Apple only offering silicone for its iPad Smart Folio and many other companies using the same or plastic, it’s nice to see high-quality leather options from Nomad for the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

Specs

  • Full-grain leather with high-grade polycarbonate core
  • Slim design
  • Protective thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) bumper
  • Folio features smart wake/sleep with magnetic closure and tri-fold stand
  • Apple Pencil compatible
  • Price: $99$169

Materials and build

The iPad Modern Leather Case and Folio (two distinct products) are built with precision and the quality of the full-grain leather is apparent from the first time you hold it. The interior features a soft microfiber and the protective TPE bumper blends seamlessly into the leather.

Modern iPad leather case Nomad 1
Nomad Modern Leather Folio on left, Modern Leather Case on right

The Modern Leather Folio and Case are available in rustic brown or black finishes and come with a two-year warranty.

In Use

The precision of the Modern Leather Folio and Case really stood out to me. Everything from the speaker, mic, camera, and Apple Pencil cutouts to the super-smooth transition between the leather and TPE bumper, to the overall fit, is spot on.

Modern iPad leather case Nomad 3

I also think Nomad has struck a great balance between a slim design and keeping the iPad Modern Leather Case and Folio protective. Along with the polycarbonate core the leather is bonded to, the absorbent TPE bumper sits 1.2mm above the screen so it’s protected even face down on surfaces.

Modern iPad leather case Nomad 2

The only piece of constructive criticism I can think of is it would have been neat to see Nomad use metal for the top and volume buttons as the TPE gives a squishy feel. But I understand that would likely be tricky to do with the TPE bumper.

Conclusion

This case and folio will naturally rule out a portion of customers with the $99/$149+ price points. But for those willing to invest the money for premium leather protection that will last for years, this iPad case and folio are easy to recommend.

The iPad Modern Leather Case is available direct from Nomad priced at $99.95 for 3rd gen 11-inch iPad Pro. For the 5th gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro, it runs $119.95. It’s also available for the older iPad Pro models and the latest iPad Air.

Meanwhile, the iPad Modern Leather Folio goes for $149.95 for the latest 11-inch iPad Pro and $169.95 for the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Versions are also available for the current iPad Air and older iPad Pro.

