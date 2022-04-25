Apple TV+ wins its first BAFTA TV Awards for these two documentaries

Allison McDaniel

Apr. 25th 2022

0

Apple has won its first BAFTA TV Awards for its documentaries, 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room and 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything. Each year the BAFTAs honor the best British programs and productions with its latest ceremony on Sunday.

Danny Collins and Mark Hammill won the award for Best Editing for 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room. Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Nas Parkash, Dan Johnson, Tae Hak Kim, and Claire Ellis won Best Sound for 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

According to an Apple TV+ press release, Apple Original programs have already won 243 awards and earned 961 nominations. These BAFTA TV Awards follow the win of Apple TV+ film “CODA” for Best Picture at last month’s Academy Awards. Apple has done well with its quality over quantity approach at content; it is currently the first and only streaming service to win an Academy Award for an original film.

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

The Apple TV+ streaming service is $4.99 a month and features entirely original films, documentaries, series, and more. Additionally, you can check out our running guide on what to watch on Apple TV+.

