Back Market AirDrops refurbished Apple hardware campaign into Apple Stores [Video]

Apple and Back Market are teaming up on a new campaign to promote refurbished Apple hardware. This campaign about giving devices a second life comes just after Earth Day last week. In a video ad, the company surprised customers with AirDropped messages on iPhones at Apple Stores in Berlin, London, and Paris.

Back Market is a website that buys and sells refurbished technology. It aims to build consumer trust for renewed devices. Each device goes through a grading system that inspects the appearance and technical condition of the product.

The refurbished devices are not only getting a second chance, it also generates less electronic waste and are more affordable than brand new. Many of the products aren’t even very old and look brand new.

The messages said, “It’s time to go refurbished with a cheaper and greener model,” and, “Did you know this iPhone is available in white, black, and greener?”

Many of the customers seem to go along with the message. One customer even said that “it changed my mind.” While the video focuses on iPhones, other Apple products – iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and AirPods – can be refurbished as well. By allowing Back Market to follow through with this campaign, it shows Apple’s confidence in its renewed devices.

