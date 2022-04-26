Jamf unveils its next round of features for managing and securing Apple devices￼

Today, Jamf is unveiling a host of new features aimed to streamline the lives of Apple IT managers who manage devices for businesses, but also in education. At its special spring event, Jamf unveiled updates to Jamf Protect, a new Jamf Trust end-user app, and Jamf Safe Internet. Read on to learn more about the new features as well as release timing.

“Organizations should not have to choose between comprehensive security and exceptional usability in today’s work anywhere environments. That’s why we are excited to expand on the security capabilities available in the enterprise-secure, consumer-simple platform our customers know and love,” said Michael Covington, VP of Portfolio Strategy at Jamf. “At Jamf, we are rethinking endpoint security to meet the needs of the modern enterprise. We want organizations to confidently send devices into the world that have good baseline configurations that can detect and stop malware compromise, and that are equipped with preventative measures to block inbound attacks like phishing from impacting worker productivity.”

Regarding Jamf Protect updates, Jamf announced a new set of endpoint protection features for macOS, with the goal of providing all of the tools an organization needs to secure its Macs. Upgrades to Jamf Protect include:

Network threat prevention : Jamf announced that it is extending its macOS endpoint protection feature set to now include threat prevention capabilities that add network-based indicators of compromise into the solution.

: Jamf announced that it is extending its macOS endpoint protection feature set to now include threat prevention capabilities that add network-based indicators of compromise into the solution. Analytics : Jamf’s endpoint protection provides comprehensive logging for both endpoint and network security events. This logging will be beneficial for security teams looking to investigate security incidents.

: Jamf’s endpoint protection provides comprehensive logging for both endpoint and network security events. This logging will be beneficial for security teams looking to investigate security incidents. Removable storage: Jamf Protect will ensure sensitive business data is only written to encrypted USB drives, which protects against physical loss and unauthorized data access.

Jamf Trust

At its spring event, Jamf also announced the launch of Jamf Trust, a new app for end-users that powers workflows related to Jamf’s infosec products, including Jamf Threat Defense, Jamf Safe Internet, Jamf Data Policy, and Jamf Private Access. Jamf Trust will launch across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Android, and Windows this May.

Jamf Safe Internet

The final announcement of the day was a new internet filtering tool aimed at education. Jamf Safe Internet combines content filtering and network threat prevention features that block unsafe content and malicious attacks so students can learn safely at home or in the classroom. Jamf Safe Internet is driven by a vast content-filtering database and filters results without invading student privacy. Jamf Safe Internet will be available for macOS and iOS later this summer.

9to5Mac’s Take

Especially for the new features that schools will find beneficial, a spring announcement with a summer release will allow it to be used in the 2022-2023 school year. JNUC is held in the fall, so anything related to education wouldn’t be useful in the existing school year. Jamf Protect continues to be a popular endpoint security tool, and it’s great to see Jamf continue to provide IT with the tools they need to secure their fleet while preserving the Apple experiences.

