Kuo: Apple Watch Series 8 could feature body temperature measurement, depends on algorithm quality

Apple Watch Series 7 was first rumored to get the new body temperature sensor last year, but as we all know, this feature didn’t make the cut – as well as a complete redesign of the Watch.

Now, for the Apple Watch Series 8, it seems the wearable could feature this sensor with one important condition, as explained by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a thread shared by the analyst on his Twitter, Kuo says that “Apple canceled body temperature measurement for Apple Watch Series 7 because the algorithm failed to qualify before entering EVT stage last year. I believe Apple Watch Series 8 in 2H22 could take body temperature if the algorithm can meet Apple’s high requirements before mass production.”

With that in mind, Kuo’s report corroborates stories shared by Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal about the upcoming body temperature measurement sensor on the Apple Watch Series 8. Since the wrist is not the place people usually measure their body temperature, an accurate algorithm is more than necessary to make this sensor work.

“The challenge in implementing precise body temperature measurement is that skin temperature quickly varies depending on outside environments,” explains Kuo. “A smartwatch can’t support core temperature measurement in terms of hardware, so it needs an excellente algorithm to work together.”

The analyst also brings an example of what Samsung is facing as well. “Unlike previous media reports, I think Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in 2H22 might not support the body temperature measurement due to algorithm limitations.”

Only time will tell whether Apple Watch Series 8 will feature a body temperature measurement sensor. Here, you can find what we expect Apple to add to the new Watch model this year.

