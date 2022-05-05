Apple AirTags fall to new all-time low in today’s best deals, plus Belkin MagSafe Charger and more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new all-time low on Apple’s AirTags 4-pack for $84. That’s alongside the first discount on Belkin’s new Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger and a new low on Logitech Crayon for iPad. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score a 4-pack of Apple AirTags at a new all-time low

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for $84. While you’ll more normally pay $99, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low that’s $15 off the going rate and $5 below our previous mention.

Apple’s first take on the Bluetooth locators arrived last summer with the notable inclusion of a U1 chip. Backed by precision finding and an augmented reality interface, these AirTags help you keep tabs on everything from keys to bags, luggage, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Belkin’s new Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger sees first discount

Joining in on all of the other Mother’s Day sales, Belkin is now launching its own savings event. Including its collection of popular smartphone accessories and new MagSafe releases, our top pick this time around is the new Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pad at $135 in white. Down from $150, this the first discount to date after being excluded from previous promotions and a new all-time low at $15 off.

As the latest 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin, this new MagSafe offering arrives with a main 15W magnetic pad in the center that is geared towards refueling your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Off to the right of the flat unit is a secondary 5W Qi pad which is ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck on the end to complete the package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Logitech Crayon complements any of Apple’s latest iPads

Amazon is currently offering the latest Logitech Crayon for iPad at $57. Down from the usual $70 price tag, which you’ll still currently pay at Best Buy, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low at $1 below our previous mention from back in February.

This new grey version of Logitech’s popular Crayon stylus launched last year and arrives with support for all of Apple’s most recent iPads. Ranging from the entry-level 10.2-inch model to higher-end iPad Pro configurations and more, this delivers Apple Pencil features for less. Refueling over a built-in Lightning port, it offers palm rejection features on top of fast-pairing right to your device. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the original model, too.

