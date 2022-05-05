SmartGym for iOS, watchOS, Mac gets major update with muscle targeting and recovery, personal records, much more

Available across almost all Apple devices, the popular exercise app SmartGym is out today with a big update. Changes and improvements include tracking for muscle fatigue and recovery, tags for routines, Family Sharing, personal records, and much more.

SmartGym 6 is arriving today and it comes with an impressive list of new features for an even more comprehensive experience for tracking your workouts.

As we always say, we never settle at SmartGym. We are constantly making it better. And this is a huge update! It brings amazing new features, carefully created to help everyone become more active, but always maintaining SmartGym’s famous ease of use and simplicity.

Muscle targeting and recovery

First up, every routine now shows “how much each muscle will be targeted.” As shown above, the brighter the green in the diagram, the more that muscle will be targeted. The workout summary screen will identify which muscles were used.

Beyond that, SmartGym helps you visualize your current muscle state based on your workout history and shows a muscle recovery time.

Routine tags and types of sets

For better organization, SmartGym 6 offers tags to quickly and easily label and find routines. For more customization, the update also brings the ability to precisely log what type of sets you’re performing like warm-up set, drop set, regular set, etc.

Personal Records, Screen sync, Family Sharing, and more

Further great additions include a Personal Records screen as well as an opt-in screen sync feature that makes the independent Apple Watch app sync with your iPhone screen in case you want to use them simultaneously.

There’s also now a Family Sharing option for SmartGym Premium, a new monthly history view, and a Mission Control widget to easily keep an on your workout trends and progress.

Check out SmartGym 6

SmartGym is a free download for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac from the App Store with in-app purchases for the Premium plan to unlock all of the app’s features.

Developer Matt Abras has also kindly shared codes for a full year of SmartGym Premium for 10 9to5Mac readers.

First come, first served. And if you grab one, please leave a comment noting which one you used 😁.

E7EW3XYKXE37

E3MWRTN9F79R

KWYW96P4F3XF

JTM3YJAJF64F

LR6EXF9H7K6M

NHJW7XFA6E73

LJJKMMJ7669F

ALPAFKYP4EAL

JJYW3LX3HKNF

7HAHXJ7JMMKM

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: