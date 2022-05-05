Twitter testing new conversation thread button for Spaces

Twitter continues to enhance its Spaces live audio platform with new features, and now the social network has announced another change that will bring even more ways to interact with other users. The company is testing a new conversation thread button that will be available for Spaces.

As announced by the official Twitter Spaces profile, Twitter will automatically send a Space card as a tweet right after the host opens a room. Then, other users will be able to send tweets directly from that Space.

The thread will be accessible by a new chat button shown right next to the reactions button within a Space, and it will also show the number of interactions in that thread. By tapping the new button, users will see only the tweets sent as a reply to that Space, so they can quickly interact with others during the audio conversation.

Tweets sent from within a Space will be linked to that room so that other users can identify what the conversation is about. Of course, tweets sent in a Space are still public, so they can be shared and retweeted on the regular timeline.

Earlier this year, Twitter had already announced an option for sharing audio clips from Spaces with anyone who has a link to the live audio chat. The company has also reportedly been working on a new podcast platform.

As for the new conversation thread for Spaces, it is now being rolled out to some Twitter users on iOS and Android.

we’re testing a feature you’ve been asking for when some Hosts start a Space, a Space card will be sent as a Tweet so listeners can reply, engage, and share…straight from the Space! we hope it makes it easier to see and participate in the convo. now testing on iOS and Android! pic.twitter.com/ioB6xpSwZA — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) May 5, 2022

