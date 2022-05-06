9to5Mac Happy Hour 380: New Jony Ive anecdotes, ‘After Steve’ book review, EU antitrust targets Apple Pay

Zac has read the new book on Apple and Jony Ive, ‘After Steve’. We break down the intriguing anecdotes shared about Ive, Cook, Forstall and others as well as our opinion on the book as a whole. Plus, in the news, Apple Pay is in the sights of the EU competition commission and Apple commits to supporting the FIDO standards for passwordless authentication.

