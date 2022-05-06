Working Apple-1 first batch computer up for auction with Steve Jobs handwritten serial number

Apple-1 computers are rare and have increased considerably in value over the past decades with working units going for over $700,000. Now a special Apple-1 first batch computer with its serial number handwritten by Steve Jobs is up for auction.

This Apple-1 includes the original monitor, a Datanetics keyboard, modern cassette interface, power supply, cables, and a reproduction of the original manual signed by Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne with the inscription “Think Different!”

Meanwhile, the serial number has been authenticated to have been written by Steve Jobs.

Presented here is the holy grail of vintage computer collecting, a first batch Apple-1. This first-batch computer is in working condition. This offering, standing at number seven on the Apple-1 Registry, is the only first batch example that has been up for auction in a number of years and is the first Apple-1 ever offered with an authenticated serial number (“01-0050”) handwritten by Steve Jobs.

Auction house Goldin says the Apple-1 has been verified to be in working condition by former Apple employee Daniel Kottke (one of the first to work on the Apple-1).

This rare Apple-1 is up for auction for just over two weeks, with the first bid coming in at $250,000.

Check out all the details in the official auction listing.

