Apple highlights Shot on iPhone images created with photo fusion editor app

Every now and then, Apple commissions artists to create stunning Shot on iPhone images. This time is no different, as the company asked graphic designer Gaia Barnatan to fusion some Shot on iPhone images with a powerful editor app, which is available for the iPhone.

On Apple’s Instagram account, the company shows how Barnatan creates photo fusions by editing on the iPhone. “You can make anything you can imagine” with it, writes Apple.

“These surreal collages are unique and unconventional. They encourage spontaneity and moving beyond what is predictable. In other art forms I’ve explored, there was this pressure I put on myself to get things ‘right.’ For me, this style helps to alleviate those expectations and allows me to be more playful and experimental in my approach. It has enabled me to be really open in my creative expression.”

Apple highlights eight Shot on iPhone photos used to create four different collages with photo and video editor Bazaart.

With the app, you can remove the background from any photo with the magic background eraser. In addition, it’s possible to remove unwanted objects and people from any photo with “surgical precision” using the repair tool.

Bazaart lets users add up to 100 photo layers and 5 video layers, each layer independently editable with all changes being reversible.

Bazaart Premium offers two subscription options: $11.99 per month or $71.99 per year and offers the magic background removal and the ability to create without limits with a huge collection of templates, graphics, and fonts. You can find it on the App Store here.

What do you think of these Shot on iPhone creations? Did you know Bazaart app? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: