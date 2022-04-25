Apple’s latest Shot on iPhone 13 Pro short film spotlights food culture in Singapore [Video]

On Apple’s YouTube channel, the company is promoting a mini-documentary called Poached. Shot on iPhone 13 Pro, the video tells the story of two chicken rice restaurants in Singapore that are clashing in a battle between the old and a modernized way of cooking the country’s beloved hawker dish.

Here’s how Apple describes this new video:

Big ambitious clash in tiny kitchens, all in the name of Singapore’s beloved hawker dish – chicken rice. Apple presents a documentary about hawker pride and conviction, set against the backdrop of the famous Maxwell Food Centre. From the creator of Chef’s Table and director of Jiro Dreams of Sushi, David Gelb. Shot on iPhone 13 Pro.

Not only does the video highlights the use of Cinematic mode and macro shots – both key features of this new phone – but Apple also posted the making of this documentary, showing how to be creative and help users create their own documentaries using the iPhone 13 Pro camera.

Join the creator of Chef’s Table, David Gelb, behind the scenes of his latest documentary, Poached. Discover how iPhone 13 Pro’s cinema-grade features helped him capture Singapore’s hawker scene in the most authentic way. Get inspired to shoot your own documentary on iPhone 13 Pro.

Recently, the Cupertino company highlighted how easy it is to have an Apple Card in its Chocolate ad. Previously, Apple posted a follow-up of its Escape from the Office series, showing how its products can help employees get the most out of using a Mac, iPad, AirPods, iPhone 13 Pro, and more.

Below, you can check Apple’s Poached documentary and its making-of. What do you think of it? Do you think the new iPhones make it easier to record videos and big productions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

