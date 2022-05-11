Save $129 on latest M1 Mac mini in Wednesday’s best deals, Powerbeats Pro $180, more

Halfway through the work week, all of Wednesday’s best deals include the latest Apple M1 Mac mini at $129 off. That’s alongside some spring Powerbeats Pro discounts at $180 and a new 2022 low on LG’s 34-inch UltraFine 5K Thunderbolt 3 monitor at $500 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bring Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini to your setup at an all-time low

Following up yesterday’s M1 iMac sale, Amazon is now discounting the even more compact desktop Apple Silicon machine. Right now you can score the latest M1 Mac mini 256GB for $570. Returning to the all-time low for one of the first times, this is down from the usual $699 price tag to deliver $129 in savings while also matching our previous mention.

Bringing Apple’s new M1 chip to the desktop, its latest Mac mini is a great option for those who want a more affordable way to take macOS for a spin. Its compact footprint won’t take up space on your desk, but also lets you plug in a monitor of your choice for fitting in with your workstation’s demands. Its 256GB of internal storage is also backed by 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Powerbeats Pro complement spring workouts with price cuts to $180

Amazon is now offering the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $180 in several styles. Down from the original $250 price tag, these just dropped from $200 and are now sitting at the second-best price of the year. Today’s discount is also the lowest in nearly 2 months.

Sporting about as fitness-focused of a design as you’ll find on the market, Powerbeats Pro rock up to 24-hours of playback as well as water resistance to tag along on runs and the like. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you’ll also be able to enjoy features like Hey Siri, quick pairing, and longer range. Then active noise cancellation rounds out the build for blocking out distracting audio be it at the gym, during your commute, or at home. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Save $500 on LG’s 34-inch UltraFine 5K Thunderbolt 3 monitor

Amazon is now offering the LG 34BK95U-W UltraFine 34-inch 5K UltraWide Monitor for $1,150. While you’d more regularly pay the full $1,650 going rate, today’s discount delivers a new 2022 low at $500 off while beating our previous mention by $133. This is also the best we’ve seen since back in October.

Sporting a 34-inch UltraWide form-factor, LG’s UltraFine display arrives with a 5K LED panel. Its Thunderbolt 3 connectivity can also dish out 85W of power, and pairs with HDMI and DisplayPort 1.4 inputs. Perfect for pairing with any of Apple’s latest MacBooks, the form-factor has built-in speakers to fully convert your portable machine into a full-blown desktop. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

