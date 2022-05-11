Springtime Apple Pay promo brings up to 25% off Fila, Billabong, Quicksilver, Pacsun, and more

The newest Apple Pay promotion has been announced with the latest deals including up to 25% off popular retailers like Fila, Billabong, Quicksilver, Roxy, RVCA, Pacsun, and more. Read on for all the details.

Apple shared the new Apple Pay discounts with customers via email today. The new promotion starts now and runs for two weeks.

Use Apple Pay and get exclusive online offers on activewear, swimwear, sneakers, and more. Now through May 25.

The deals include eight major retailers when using Apple Pay + the following codes at checkout:

Billabong – 20% off with promo code APPLEPAY

with promo code APPLEPAY Fila – 25% off everything when checking out with Apple Pay

everything when checking out with Apple Pay Lorna Jane – 20% off with promo code APPLEPAY

with promo code APPLEPAY Pacsun – 10% off select styles with promo code APPLEPAY

select styles with promo code APPLEPAY Quicksilver – 20% off with promo code APPLEPAY

with promo code APPLEPAY Roxy – 20% off with promo code APPLEPAY

with promo code APPLEPAY RVCA – 20% off with promo code APPLEPAY

with promo code APPLEPAY Vineyard Vines – $25 off purchase of $150 or more

Apple also highlights that H&M, Wendy’s, and Uniqlo have now integrated Apple Pay into their apps but there aren’t any discounts with those retailers at this time – by using Apple Pay anyway.

