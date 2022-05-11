Apple TV+ head of film marketing strategy resigns after a year and a half on the job

Apple TV+ head of film marketing strategy JP Richards has resigned. Sources tell Variety that Richards notified his team of his departure this morning.

The exec joined Apple in January 2021 after leaving his role as co-president in worldwide marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures. He reported to Apple’s head of video marketing Chris Van Amburg and is said to be exploring multiple new opportunities at the moment. No word on what those opportunities are. Variety also reports the tech giant is still working on finding his replacement in the coming weeks.

While Richards was at Apple, its studio released films like Tom Holland’s Cherry, Oscar winner CODA, the Tom Hanks sci-fi film Finch, musical Come From Away, and Mahershala Ali drama Swan Song.

At Warner Bros., Richards worked on notable films like Wonder Woman, Joker, A Star is Born, The Lego Movie, and It Chapter 1 and 2. Before then, he worked at Universal Pictures, leading digital campaigns for The Fast and Furious and Despicable Me franchises.

Upcoming films on the streaming service include Emancipation, Killers of the Flower Moon, Snow Blind, and A Christmas Carol. As always, check out our running guide to what to watch on Apple TV+.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: