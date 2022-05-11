Dolby Atmos coming to podcasts with Wondery as first supported platform

Earlier this year, Dolby had invited podcasters to prepare their shows for a more immersive experience with Dolby Atmos. Now Dolby has announced that Wondery is the first podcast platform to deliver audio content using Atmos technology.

Dolby Atmos, as you may already know, is a surround technology that enables three-dimensional sound, so that listeners get the feeling that the sound is coming from different directions. This technology has been available in the industry for some time, but only recently has it been expanded to devices such as smartphones and headphones.

Now listeners can enjoy their favorite shows in full three-dimensionality thanks to Dolby Atmos. And the first podcast platform to support this audio format is Wondery, which is owned by Amazon.

Premium podcast studio Wondery is delivering its award-winning podcast series in Dolby Atmos. Wondery+ subscribers can now fully immerse themselves into their favorite episodes and connect in an even deeper way to the story. Experience how Dolby Atmos elevates your podcast experience – now on Wondery+.

Wondery’s podcasts can be accessed through a monthly subscription of $4.99 or an annual subscription of $34.99. The network has popular and exclusive shows such as Blood Ties, Jacked, Iowa Chapman and the Last Dog, and Daphne. Although Wondery+ podcasts are also available on Apple Podcasts, the Dolby Atmos experience is only available through the Wondery app for iOS.

Dolby hints that it is working to bring Atmos to more podcast platforms, but there’s no word on what those platforms are. Since Apple Music is already compatible with Dolby Atmos, as are the latest AirPods and iOS devices, it’s likely that Apple Podcasts will soon get support for surround audio – or as Apple calls it, Spatial Audio.

More details on how to prepare your podcasts for Dolby Atmos can be found on Dolby’s website.

