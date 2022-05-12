How to watch The Essex Serpent starring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes

The Essex Serpent is available now on Apple TV+, starring Tom Hiddleston as pastor Will Ransome and Claire Danes as Cora Seaborne. An Essex town is wrapped in mystery as rumors of a mythical serpent gain traction following the disappearance of a young girl. The limited series is based on a book by Sarah Perry.

What is The Essex Serpent?

Set in Victorian England, the residents of a small town in Essex believe they are being haunted by a sea serpent. Pastor Will Ransome (Hiddleston) will not have it; how could such a creature exist? The curious set up allows for an interesting conflict of religion, science and superstition, and contrasts to the modern day.

Danes’ character, Cora, sets up residency in the marshes in an effort to catch a glimpse of the serpent and get proof of the beast’s existence. However, upon arrival, her eyes fall on Will Ransome, and the story takes a deeply romantic turn.

How to watch The Essex Serpent?

The Essex Serpent is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. You can subscribe to Apple’s streaming service for $4.99/month; it is also available in bundle offerings such as Apple One.

Apple TV+ gives you access to all Apple original content, spanning premium movies and TV shows. Other upcoming releases include dinosaur docuseries Prehistoric Planet, Spanish drama Now and Then, Maya Rudolph comedy Loot, and the third season of Apple’s flagship alt-reality space drama For All Mankind. Check out the full catalog here.

Apple TV+ is available through the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. You can also download the TV app on third-party platforms including Amazon Fire TV, Roku sticks, PlayStation, Xbox, smart TVs, Comcast Xfinity, and more.

The Essex Serpent is a six-part limited series. The first two episodes are available today. The remainder of the season will premiere weekly, every Friday through June 10.

