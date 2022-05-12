Apple TV+ series ‘The Afterparty’ adds Ken Jeong as regular on Season 2

Apple TV+ murder mystery comedy The Afterparty has added Actor-comedian Ken Jeong to its second season. Jeong will be a new series regular and joins the high-profile cast of Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Anna Konkle, and Vivian Wu, among others.

The Afterparty was created by Oscar winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord and will be co-showrun by Miller and Anthony King in Season 2. TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television is producing the show. The show quickly became a hit by viewers and renewed for a second season early on. It’s also a hit among the 9to5Mac staff.

For those who aren’t familiar with the show, each episode follows a different character’s account of one murder-filled evening. According to Deadline, The Afterparty Season 2 will be about a murder at a wedding. Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao will revive their roles as Aniq and Zoe who will take on the duties of solving the crime. Tiffany Haddish is back in her role as Detective Danner.

Deadline states that Jeong will play the role of Feng. The comedian has been in a murder comedy before, previously starring opposite Will Arnett in the Netflix series Murderville. You may know Ken Jeong from his other roles in shows and films like Community, The Hangover franchise, and as a judge on The Masked Singer.

No word on when The Afterparty Season 2 will premiere on Apple TV+. The streaming service is $4.99 a month and can be part of the Apple One bundle.

