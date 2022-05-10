‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams joins upcoming Apple TV+ series ‘The New Look’

Game of Thrones alum Maisie Williams is joining the cast of an upcoming Apple TV+ series The New Look. The drama takes place during the World War II Nazi Occupation of Paris as CoCo Chanel reigns as the world’s most famous fashion designer. That reign comes to an end when Christian Dior’s fame rises as he offers the world his ground-breaking and iconic brand.

Williams joins series leads Ben Mendelsohn who plays Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche who plays Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel. She will play the role of Catherine Dior, Christian’s younger sister, a recipient of a Medal of Honor for Courage.

Apple previously announced the show in February:

Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, “The New Look” is a live-action, World War II-era thriller that centers on the pivotal moment in the twentieth century when Paris led the world back to life through its fashion icon, Christian Dior (played by Mendelsohn), whose creations dominated world fashion in the decade following World War II. The interwoven saga will include the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals: the grand dame Coco Chanel (played by Binoche), Balmain, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and more.

In Game of Thrones, Williams played Arya Stark in all eight seasons, winning multiple Emmy nominations for her role. Variety reports she’s also working on another series, Pistol, which is about prominent English punk-rock band, The Sex Pistols.

The New Look is written, directed, and executive produced by Todd A. Kessler.

No word on when the series will premiere on the streaming platform. Don’t forget to check out our continuous guide on what to watch on Apple TV+ now.

