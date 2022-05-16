Kendrick Lamar takes crown for most first-day album streams on Apple Music so far this year

Kendrick Lamar’s new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers has taken the crown for the most first-day album streams on Apple Music so far in 2022. The hip-hop/rap album released on Friday May 13 and is the performer’s fifth studio album. While the album has seen success so far, Apple Music hasn’t revealed how many streams there were the first day.

This is Lamar’s first album in five years after releasing K-Dot’s Pulitzer Prize-winning album DAMN. in 2017. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers includes production from Pharrell as well as guest artists Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Taylour Paige, and more.

Shout out @kendricklamar. K-Dot's 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' had the most first-day streams for an album released so far in 2022.https://t.co/Abap1ayEtY pic.twitter.com/paCc9HyykQ — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) May 14, 2022

About Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers:

The project is split into two parts, each comprising nine songs, all of which serve to illuminate Lamar’s continually evolving world view. Central to Lamar’s thesis is accountability. The MC has painstakingly itemized his shortcomings, assessing his relationships with money (“United in Grief”), white women (“Worldwide Steppers”), his father (“Father Time”), the limits of his loyalty (“Rich Spirit”), love in the context of heteronormative relationships (“We Cry Together”, “Purple Hearts”), motivation (“Count Me Out”), responsibility (“Crown”), gender (“Auntie Diaries”) and generational trauma (“Mother I Sober”). It’s a dense and heavy listen. But just as sure as Kendrick Lamar is human like the rest of us, he’s also a Pulitzer Prize winner, one of the most thoughtful MCs alive and someone whose honesty across “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” could help us understand why any of us are the way we are.

Eminem also tweeted to Dr. Dre about the album, showing his support:

Yo @DrDre this Kendrick album is f****** ridiculous. I'm speechless. — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 15, 2022

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is available to download on Apple Music.

Have you listened to the album? Overall, what are your thoughts?

