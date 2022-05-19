Apple TV+ comedy Trying returns July 22 for season three

Benjamin Mayo

- May. 19th 2022 6:17 am PT

Apple TV+’s first British series production, the comedy series Trying, returns for season three on July 22, the company announced today.

‘Trying’ centers on the couple Nikki and Jason as they work their way through the adoption process. Esther Smith and Rafe Spall star. The show is written and produced by Andy Wolton, through BBC Studios.

The eight episode third season will run July 22 through September 9. The storyline of the third season follows the pair as they experience the trials and tribulations of being new parents.

As a British show, Trying forms part of Apple’s international content slate, as Apple TV+ reaches beyond the US for content production. This Friday, the service also debuts Spanish language thriller Now and Then.

Next week, across five nights, another British production arrives on Apple TV: big-budget dinosaur docuseries Prehistoric Planet, narrated by David Attenborough.

