Wristcam Review: the first dedicated camera for your Apple Watch

Wristcam is an Apple Watch band unlike any other. This band gives the Apple Watch some new life with the addition of a front- and back-facing camera for picture and video. Created by a team of former Apple Watch designers and app developers, this $299 watch band is certified for Apple Watch.

Specs

As the first dedicated camera for Apple Watch, the device has an 8MP back camera and 2MP front camera. It takes 4K photo and 1080p video. Additionally, it offers internal storage of 2,000 photos or an hour of video.

What’s in the box

In the box, you’ll find a double USB-A power adapter and charger along with the Wristcam itself. Don’t be alarmed, the Wristcam is quite a bulky watch band. There’s a user manual and an extra strap for users to adjust to their liking.

When it comes to charging, I tend to charge about twice a week. The Wristcam goes on a MagSafe-like charger where it’ll take about 30 minutes to an hour to charge. You can check your battery in the Wristcam app if you’re wondering its status.

Before setup, you’ll want to download the Wristcam app on your iPhone and create an account. The app will then be on both your iPhone and Apple Watch. The app will guide you through the setup process where you’ll rearrange settings as needed.

A camera for your Apple Watch

Wristcam is a great way to take photos or videos without your iPhone around. Within the iPhone app, you can download photos and videos to Photos or edit and share with others. Additionally, there are Siri commands for using the camera. There are even watch faces to download with a button to go directly into the Wristcam app.

Wristcam is okay to wear while swimming, showering, exercising, etc – the same as with your Apple Watch. The band is rubber, making it easy to clean and water resistant.

taken with Wristcam

Is it compatible with FaceTime?

Unfortunately, Wristcam is not compatible with FaceTime since it’s a third-party accessory. However, you can still video chat with others and send video messages. If someone doesn’t have a Wristcam, you can send them a video message, but, they will need to have the Wristcam app downloaded to view messages.

Why buy a Wristcam?

While not for everyone, there are certainly use cases where a Wristcam is a good idea. As someone who has a cellular Apple Watch, I don’t always carry my iPhone with me. Thanks to Wristcam, I still have photo functionality right from my wrist. I like to think of the device as sort of a GoPro for my wrist. Overall, I feel like if you’re athletic, outdoorsy, or the GoPro type, this is an ideal watch band for you.

If you’re interested in purchasing one, you can buy one on the company’s website. Prices start at $299 for the standard band.

Final thoughts

While I like the idea of the device, the Wristcam is not as simple as it should be. Be prepared to watch about 15 How-to videos offered in the app to learn about the device. It takes time and patience to perfect your use. However, the device works – it still takes decent photos and videos with only your Apple Watch on you. Just keep in mind, you may want to do some significant research on the product before dropping $300.

Do you own a Wristcam? Is this something you’d be interested in using? Let us know in the comments.

