Apple picks up sci-fi romance drama ‘Fingernails’ at Cannes film festival

Benjamin Mayo

- May. 22nd 2022 6:29 am PT

Apple has acquired rights to upcoming sci-fi romance drama feature film ‘Fingernails’, via Deadline. Ahead of the festival, the package was highlighted as one of the hot properties on sale at the Cannes market. The film will stream worldwide, exclusively, on Apple TV+.

The movie has Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed attached to star. Apple Original Films secured the deal on Saturday for an undisclosed price.

The ‘Fingernails’ premise is that a test can reveal whether married couples are truly in love. Facilities have been established to proffer functional relationships, based on the results of these tests. Ahmed’s character, Trevor, works as a love instructor. Buckley’s character, Anna, is skeptical of their success.

Apple TV+’s film division has been a roll recently with high-profile acquisitions and awards success. In March, Apple became the first streaming service to win the Best Picture Oscar for its movie CODA. The service’s next film premiere is Cha Cha Real Smooth, debuting June 17, which Apple acquired out of Sundance.

