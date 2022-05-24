Deals: Nike Pride Apple Watch Bands $37, Samsung iMac-inspired M8 Monitor $100 off, more

A series of first discounts headline all of today’s best deals, with the official Nike Sport Loop Pride Apple Watch Band hitting $37. That’s alongside $100 off Samsung’s new iMac-inspired M8 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor and Brydge MAX+ iPad keyboards for $120. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nike Pride Apple Watch Bands see first discounts

Just after Apple revealed its new 2022 lineup, Nike is discounting last year’s Apple Watch Pride Sport Loop Bands to $37. You’ll find both 44mm and 40mm styles are included. Normally fetching $49 each, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen on the 2021 additions to Apple’s annual Pride collection at 24% off.

In true Nike Sport Loop fashion, this Pride Apple Watch style features an adjustable build that is designed to stay in place on your wrist during workouts and the like. The band also sports a rainbow-themed colorway to tie in with the LGBTQIA+ community it represents. Each style is compatible with every Apple Watch model released so far, too. Learn more in our hands-on coverage from last year and then head below for more.

Samsung’s new iMac-inspired M8 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor $100 off

The Nike Pride Apple Watch bands aren’t the only first discounts we’re seeing today, as Amazon is now offering the all-new Samsung M8 AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor for $600. Normally fetching $700, this is the very first cash discount, only third way to save of any kind including gift card offers, and a new all-time low. The latest addition to Samsung’s Smart Monitor series arrives as the new M8 model.

Matching the new release status with the most feature-packed spec sheet yet from the lineup, this one arrives with a 32-inch 4K HDR10+ panel wrapped in one of four iMac-inspired designs. The USB-C connectivity can dish out 65W power to a connected device, and rounds out the package alongside the modular SlimFit Camera. On the software side, you can expect to take advantage of AirPlay 2 alongside all of the built-in Netflix, Microsoft Office, and video calling features. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage.

Brydge Air/MAX+ iPad Air/Pro wireless keyboard cases fall to $120

The official Brydge Amazon storefront is now offering its Air MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case for $120. Down from the usual $150 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings while matching the all-time low. This is also still one of the first overall discounts to date, as well.

Delivering a more affordable alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard, the Air MAX+ arrives with a similar magnetic design for your 11-inch iPad Pro and the latest iPad Air. There is notably backlit keys that pair with the built-in trackpad, and its Bluetooth connectivity rounds out the form-factor with an aluminum frame and folding folio design. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

