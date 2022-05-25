Latest Twitter for Mac update adds support for ‘Circle’ feature

Twitter this month officially launched its “Circle” close friends feature to the public, so that users can have an “alternative timeline for trusted friends.” While Circle was only available in Twitter’s mobile app and website, the feature has now arrived in the Mac version of Twitter’s app.

While Mac users could already see the tweets shared to a Circle, there was no label to indicate which tweets were private to close friends. Also, it wasn’t possible to post a new tweet to your Circle from the macOS app.

Luckily, the latest update of the official Twitter app for Mac (version 9.10.1) adds support for Circles, just like on the iPhone, iPad, and web. Now Mac users will see a green label on tweets shared to a Circle, and they can also finally post new tweets to their Twitter Circle friends.

Circle is Twitter’s attempt to bring a similar experience to Instagram’s Close Friends. Users can add up to 150 accounts to their Circle, and only they will see the tweets shared there. The list can be edited at any time, and people removed are not notified. To share a new tweet with your Circle, just click or tap the “Everyone” option when creating a tweet and then choose “Twitter Circle.”

Circle’s tweets will also appear differently in the timeline, so other users will know they’re part of this selection. It’s important to note that users can only like the tweet, but not retweet it.

One thing to keep in mind is that Twitter Circle is not yet available for all users, so even if you have the latest version of the Twitter app, there’s a chance the feature may not be available to you.

