Twitter now rolling out exclusive Spaces for Super Follows creators

Earlier this year, it was reported that Twitter had been working on a new way to let creators open exclusive Spaces for their “super followers.” Now the social network has confirmed that it’s rolling out the Spaces feature to Super Follows creators so that they can start a private audio chat with only paying followers.

With Super Follows, creators can offer access to exclusive tweets through a monthly subscription. Now, in addition to regular tweets, these followers will also have access to private Spaces – which is Twitter’s live audio platform.

It’s worth noting that Spaces for Super Follows is different from Ticketed Spaces, which is another option available to all users so that they can charge a fixed price to each user who wants to enter that Space. Both features are ways that Twitter has been implementing monetization to its platform beyond advertising.

At this point, the Super Follows feature is only available to users in the US. Creators who want to apply for the program need to be 18 or older, have at least 10,000 followers, and have posted a minimum of 25 tweets in the past 30 days. Creators accepted into the Super Follows program can charge $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 for the monthly subscription.

Last month, the company announced other major improvements to its Spaces live audio platform, which includes a new conversation thread button and an option to share audio clips. Twitter also recently made “Circles” available to some users, which works similarly to Super Follows but is free and intended for close friends.

introducing Super Follows Spaces 🤝 a new way to get even more connected with your Super Followers rolling out now to all Super Follows creators pic.twitter.com/sX2fuGfiX8 — Super Follows (@SuperFollows) May 17, 2022

It’s unclear when Super Follows will be expanded to more regions around the world.

