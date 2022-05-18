Twitter now rolling out exclusive Spaces for Super Follows creators

Filipe Espósito

- May. 18th 2022 12:36 pm PT

0

Earlier this year, it was reported that Twitter had been working on a new way to let creators open exclusive Spaces for their “super followers.” Now the social network has confirmed that it’s rolling out the Spaces feature to Super Follows creators so that they can start a private audio chat with only paying followers.

With Super Follows, creators can offer access to exclusive tweets through a monthly subscription. Now, in addition to regular tweets, these followers will also have access to private Spaces – which is Twitter’s live audio platform.

It’s worth noting that Spaces for Super Follows is different from Ticketed Spaces, which is another option available to all users so that they can charge a fixed price to each user who wants to enter that Space. Both features are ways that Twitter has been implementing monetization to its platform beyond advertising.

At this point, the Super Follows feature is only available to users in the US. Creators who want to apply for the program need to be 18 or older, have at least 10,000 followers, and have posted a minimum of 25 tweets in the past 30 days. Creators accepted into the Super Follows program can charge $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 for the monthly subscription.

Last month, the company announced other major improvements to its Spaces live audio platform, which includes a new conversation thread button and an option to share audio clips. Twitter also recently made “Circles” available to some users, which works similarly to Super Follows but is free and intended for close friends.

It’s unclear when Super Follows will be expanded to more regions around the world.

More about Twitter

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter is a social networking site that was created in 2006. Users send "tweets" to let people know what they are doing. It was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams.

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.