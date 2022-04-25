Twitter creators can now get paid in cryptocurrency

Stripe, an online payment processing service, is partnering with Twitter to test a way for creators to receive payments in cryptocurrency. This select group of creators who have monetization features enabled can receive a USD Coin (USDC). This “stablecoin” cryptocurrency connected to the US dollar.

While initial testing will start with USDC, Stripe plans to rollout crypto payouts in more than 120 countries this year. These payouts will work over the Polygon network that has low fees, high speed, and an Ethereum integration. It also has broad wallet compatibility with MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, and more. After earning funds, creators can choose if they want to store their money in Polygon or exchange for another currency.

Twitter is where people go to have conversations about what’s happening. We’re focused on helping creators who drive those conversations earn money and connect with their audiences in new ways. We’re excited to begin offering crypto payouts to creators via Stripe so they have more choice in how they get paid. Esther Crawford, Product Lead for Creators, Twitter

With Twitter’s recent addition of a Creator Dashboard, there is also now a centralized place for monetization on the platform. While both the Stripe partnership and the Creator Dashboard promise a paycheck to creators, there aren’t many ways for them to make cash on Twitter. There’s currently paid options for Spaces, Super Follows, and newsletters. Could more ways to earn income be on the way?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: