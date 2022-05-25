WWDC 2022 in-person attendees granted special access to tour Apple Park hills, fitness center, or Caffè Macs

While WWDC22 is set for a mostly virtual experience, Apple is holding a special in-person viewing event for the keynote. Now Apple has shared new details that those invited to Apple Park to kickoff WWDC will be invited to a full day of planned activities including breakfast and lunch, an Apple Developer Center open house, three special tour options, and more.

Spotted by developer and author Paul Hudson, the full schedule of events for those who won the lottery to the WWDC in-person event appeared today.

When viewing registration details, the itinerary begins with an open house at the Apple Developer Center followed by breakfast at Caffè Macs.

There’s some downtime before the WWDC keynote with lunch being served afterward back at Caffè Macs. The State of the Union viewing comes next with a Meet the Teams event following.

Neat additions to the schedule include the option to sign up for a special tour of either “Apple Park Hills,” the “Fitness Center Area,” or “Caffè Macs.” A viewing for the Apple Design Awards is also on the schedule.

Note that the special tours all occur at 2:30 pm, so attendees will need to choose (and register) for just one.

If you're visiting Apple Park for the #WWDC22 special event, make sure you check your registration because there's now a full schedule: breakfast, keynote, lunch, Platforms State of the Union, Meet the Teams, the ADAs, and three bookable tours to choose from! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Hi5WF2LLP6 — Paul Hudson (@twostraws) May 25, 2022

Another detail to keep in mind if you’re heading to Apple Park, Apple recently sent updated requirements for a negative COVID test and N95 masks will be needed indoors.

For those following along from home, you can check out the official schedule for WWDC’s first day here:

