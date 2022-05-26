Apple Developer update to include WWDC 2022 session videos, digital lounges, more

Ahead of WWDC 2022 taking place on June 6, Apple is updating the Apple Developer app with everything developers will need during the Worldwide Developers Conference starting 11 days from now.

According to the release notes, with version 10 of Apple Developer, users can:

Explore all WWDC22 has to offer, including session videos, Digital Lounges, 1-on-1 labs, Coding & Design Challenges, and more;

Sign up for interactive activities like Digital Lounges and labs directly inside the Developer app;

Watch videos together using SharePlay.

This latter feature is important to note as it brings SharePlay to Apple Developer for the first time. SharePlay was first introduced during WWDC 2021 and arrived a few weeks after the public release of iOS 15.

Apart from that, the Apple Developer app was also updated to fix bugs and add other enhancements such as:

Rebuilt the search tab to be more extensive and support quoted phrases;

More keyboard shortcuts for iPadOS;

Apple Developer now lists your downloads in the order that you started the download.

Apple Developer app is the go-to app for developers during WWDC 2022, which will take place from June 6 to June 10. You can download the app on the App Store here.

