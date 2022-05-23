WWDC 2022: Five new software features we expect Apple to unveil

We’re officially a couple of weeks away from the WWDC 2022 keynote, set to take place on June 6. During the Apple event, the company will likely introduce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13. Here are five new software features we expect Apple to unveil at the keynote.

iOS 16 will revamp Focus Mode

With iOS 15, Apple introduced the Focus Mode feature. It helps users minimize distractions by bringing more flexibility, control, and automation to their routine.

Personally, I think this is one of the most important features available with iOS 15 and a new string added to iOS 15.5 shows that Apple could be revamping this function and previewing it during WWDC 2022.

Using an allowed list for this Focus will cause these settings to be lost on your other devices with newer software. A device with newer software has updated this Focus to use a new configuration this device doesn’t support. To continue editing notifications on this device, update to the latest software or use an allowed list for this Focus.

Watch Faces to get some love during WWDC 2022

Every couple of years, Apple has been increasing the screen size of the Apple Watch. Unfortunately, while the company has added new Watch Faces over these years, it hasn’t caught up with some old versions.

With that in mind, a Bloomberg report shows that Apple is finally readying updates to many of its built-in watch faces. Mark Gurman says Apple aims to “refresh many” of its faces this year.

If this turns out to be true, watchOS 9 could be really exciting, as Gurman also believes this will be one of the most important years for the Apple Watch history.

Proper multitasking interface coming to iPadOS 16

Every year, rumors say Apple will bring a proper multitasking interface to iPadOS. This time is no different, although it finally seems like Apple will improve multitasking for iPad users.

Windows, for example, would be the safest bet to really improve the iPad experience with bigger screens. Although the company made it easier to use Slide Over and Split View, the operating system is still not there yet.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman suggested that Apple could feature a “pro” mode for iPad Pro models, which would be a great addition for those who prefer working on bigger screens.

WWDC 2022 to show revamped notification system for iOS and iPadOS 16

In an April edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes that iOS 16 will bring “fairly significant enhancement across the board, including an update to notifications.”

The rumored focus on notifications is interesting because Apple has made numerous changes to the iOS notifications system over the last two years, with the introduction of features like Notification Summary and Focus Modes. It seems, however, that the company still isn’t happy with the implementation of notifications throughout iOS, and is planning more changes for WWDC 2022.

macOS 13 to focus on M1 Macs

With macOS 12 Monterey, Apple already introduced a bunch of exclusive features to the M1 Macs. With the transition from Intel to its own chips already finished, it’s likely that the company will focus even more on its own computers rather than on Intel Macs with macOS 13.

macOS 13 could see notifications revamped just like iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, widgets anywhere on the home screen, and improvements for Universal Control.

Wrap up

Fortunately, we are just a couple of weeks away from WWDC 2022 to discover what Apple will unveil for its upcoming operating systems. What’s the feature you really want to see Apple introduce? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

