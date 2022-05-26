Power your iPhone with this tiny light-up Macintosh

Imagine a tiny Macintosh smiling at you while charging your iPhone. Well, you don’t have to since SHARGEEK plans to launch its Retro 35 GaN Charger that can charge up to a notebook at high speed – and it’s incredibly adorable.

With 35W output, this tiny USB-C Macintosh-like charger has a retro style, is widely compatible with probably all your devices, and offers real-time charging status.

Not only that, but users can also print free DIY stickers that offer the classic “hello” logo, the “THINK DIFFERENT” campaign, and many more.

What’s more interesting about this charger, apart from it looking just like a tiny Macintosh, is that it can output 35W of power with an overall size that’s similar to the 5W Apple charger that used to ship with iPhones.

When connected to a plug and an accessory, it can show up to five different lights, which helps you understand how’s your charging going:

White light: no charging;

Yellow light: normal charging;

Blue light: fast charging;

Green light: supercharging;

Light off: no load for 5 min.

As of now, Shargeek is crowdfunding its project through an Indiegogo campaign (via Gizmodo) – where the company has already blown past its goal. With $25, users can get this tiny Macintosh GaN charger – or for $49 when the campaign ends.

Delivery will likely start as early as July, but since this is a crowdfunded project, things can always change, which means it can be delayed or even canceled. So keep that in mind.

If you want to pre-order one, you can do it here on its Indiegogo page. Or if you are not so sure, you can always buy Apple’s 20W charger here.

Would you consider buying one? If so, why? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

