Apple makes beautiful videos to unveil its new products on stage these days, but that wasn’t always the case. Due to the limitations of technology, products like the Original Macintosh never had a super 3D introduction — although the “1984” ad is quite emblematic. Now Thibaut Crepelle has created a video to show what the Macintosh introduction would look like in 2021.

Crepelle, who is a motion designer, decided that he wanted to create cool animations for vintage products, and he believes that the 1984 Macintosh was the perfect product for this (via The Loop). “I wanted to pay an homage to that classic piece of hardware,” he said.

The Macintosh was the perfect product for this : it was produced in 1984, and was the first large-scale product Apple designed. When looking back at it, it is strikingly obvious how it was the founding stone of the whole Apple philosophy: design and user experience over everything.

For this concept, the designer recreated the original Macintosh in 3D, as well as its official keyboard and mouse. So he used Figma to animate the Classic Mac OS interface and Sketch&Toon to draw some short animations with a 1-bit look. All rendering and lighting adjustments were done with Adobe After Effects.

The result, I must say, is quite impressive. Not only are the animations delightful to watch, but the concept definitely brings back some good old memories about the history of the Mac.

Crepelle shared more details about how he created the concept video on his Behance profile, which you can check out here.

