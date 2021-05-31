While Apple works on the next-gen Mac Pro, a new concept imagines what a redesigned and improved mouse might look like to go along with it. The “Apple Pro Mouse” features a reversible design, improved ergonomics, “Taptic Sidebar” for custom gestures, and even the ability to use it while charging!

Vincent Lin shared the Apple Pro Mouse concept on Behance saying the Magic Mouse is “beautiful” but has a lot of room to improve.

Introducing Pro Mouse – A perfect shape of ergonomic design for both hands and revolutionary interacting gesture.

Beyond coming in space gray, the Apple Pro Mouse concept blends the minimalist design of the Magic Mouse with the ergonomics found on mice like Logitech’s MX Master series. But taking that further, the concept shows the Pro Mouse with a reversible design to make it work for both right and left-handed users.

Evolving on the functionality of the Magic Mouse, Pro Mouse borrows from the Magic Trackpad and the iPhone’s Taptic Engine for the Taptic Sidebar. It offers precise feedback while clicking and scrolling along with customizable gestures to suit any workflow.

Another addition here is a middle button for improved functionality and – yep! – the Lightning port has been moved from the bottom to the front so you can keep using your mouse when it needs to charge up.





Check out the full concept from Vincent Lin here.

As for the next-gen Mac Pro that’s actually in development, a recent report from Bloomberg detailed that Apple is testing a 40-core CPU paired with up to a 128-core GPU. The new Pro desktop is said to be a more compact version of the 2019 Mac Pro and is currently planned to launch in 2022.

