Apple Music 1 launching new show hosted by K-pop sensation BTS

In a new Apple Music series, K-pop band BTS will show their journey to becoming the hit they are today. The three-episode limited series, BTS Radio: Past & Present, will air weekly on radio station Apple Music 1.

The first episode will release on May 28 at 9 a.m. ET and will feature the groups story of how they formed, with songs that inspired their music. The second episode, airing June 3, will feature BTS fan’s (dubbed BTS ARMY) favorite songs. Each episode leads up to the release of their new album, Proof, on June 10.

We wanted to use this radio show to celebrate nine years of BTS with you guys and with our ARMY all over the world, said RM. Every episode is dedicated to you, he continues. And we wanted to share the BTS songs that help tell our story.

The band, known for hit tracks like Dynamite and Butter, will share how the group achieved fame as global music icons in its final episode on June 10.

Fans can catch BTS Radio: Past & Present anywhere they listen to Apple Music. You must have an Apple Music subscription- plans start at $4.99/month.

Are you going to tune in to BTS Radio: Past & Present on Apple Music 1?

