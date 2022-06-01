Apple Music builds out Miami team with first-ever Global Head of Latin Business hire

Apple Music is growing its Latin music sector with its latest Miami-based hire. Juan Paz is the new Global Head of Latin Music Business at Apple Music. Reported by Billboard, this is a new position for the music streaming service and is effective immediately.

In this role, Paz will will lead the company’s global Latin business and work with Latin music business partnerships teams. Based in Miami, Apple is growing its presence in the city where Paz will collaborate with established and up and coming artists, indies, media partners, creative agencies, among others.

Paz brings years of experience with managing Latin music and artists to the table. Prior to Apple Music, Paz worked as a Managing Director for ADA, where he launched its Latin division from scratch. Before then, he led digital marketing campaigns for Sony’s US Latin and Latin-Iberia region as well as EMI Latin America.

In addition to those roles, he’s also managed Colombian artists such as Bomba Estéreo and Monsieur Periné as well as other Latin artists.

According to Billboard:

Paz’s appointment to Apple Music signals the company’s increasing interest in further growing its Latin business. While Apple is a key player in the U.S. Latin market, its footprint across Latin America is not nearly as large as Spotify’s which has a major Latin department based in Miami and has long had offices in multiple Latin American countries.

Apple’s Head of Latin Artist Relations, Marissa Lopez Gastelum, also relocated to Miami last month as the company seeks to build its presence there. This is one of many efforts taken from Apple to improve the platform and better compete with Spotify.

