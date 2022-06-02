Deals: iPhone 12 mini from $500, Logitech MX Mechanical keyboards $142, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by iPhone 12 mini on sale from $500. That’s alongside the first discounts on Logitech’s new MX Mechanical keyboards from $142 and the Twelve South Curve Riser at $40. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 12 mini on sale from $500 for today only

Through the end of today, Woot is now discounting a selection of previous-generation Apple iPhones in new condition. Our top pick is the iPhone 12 mini starting at $500 for the 64GB model in two different styles. Normally fetching $599, this is a new all-time low in new condition at $199 off.

Delivering the most compact of Apple’s now previous-generation smartphone lineup, iPhone 12 mini arrives with much of the same nostalgic, squared-off form-factor as you’ll find on the other handsets, just with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Available in several colors, each one is protected with a Ceramic Shield glass that rounds out the package alongside an A14 Bionic chip, Face ID, and 2-sensor camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Logitech’s new MX Mechanical keyboards see first discounts

Alongside today’s iPhone 12 mini sale, Amazon is now offering the just-released Logitech MX Mechanical Full Size Wireless Keyboard for $149 with Linear keyswitches. Down from the $170 price tag it just launched with last week, you’re looking at the very first discount of over $20 off in order to deliver a new all-time low. You can also save on the compact model at $142, as well.

Logitech just brought mechanical switches to its popular MX series for the first time at the end of May, and now you can bring home that new typing experience on sale. Sporting a full layout, the keyboard features backlit mechanical switches with native support for Mac and PC out of the box. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also the included Logi Bolt USB receiver to round out the Logitech FLOW multi-device support. Our hands-on review goes over all of the other highlights, as well.

Twelve South Curve Riser elevates your MacBook for $40

Amazon now offers the Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand for $40. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings while delivering a new 2022 low that’s $1 under previous discounts. On top of being the lowest this year, you’re also looking at the best price since back in 2020.

Twelve South’s premium Curve stand elevates your MacBook or other device 6 inches off the desk with a unique design that’s comprised of a single piece of aluminum. With an open base, it’ll not only improve the ergonomics of your setup, but also air flow to keep your machine running cooler with a matching matte black design, as well.

