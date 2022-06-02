Twitter for iOS testing new feeds for its Community feature

Twitter announces it’s testing two ways its users can engage in a Community by switching between “For You” and “Latest” timelines within each group they’re part of. This small test is rolling out for some iPhone, Android, and web users.

According to Twitter, its Community feature is designed to help people find other individuals who share similar interests and provide a “comfortable space to participate in conversations that are most relevant to them.”

So whether someone is a Harry Styles fan, food lover or an Xbox aficionado, we know it can be hard to keep up with conversations in a Community, especially ones with a lot of activity. With this new test, we’re making it easier for people to personalize their Community timelines and keep up with the conversations they care about most.

As of now, the setting each person chooses will become the new default every time they visit that Twitter Community. The setting is unique, which means it can be changed at any time and each Community has its own.

Twitter already offers the same experience on its main feed. With this change in Community, the company wants to give people the option to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings and see the most relevant and engaging conversations within their groups.

For those who are part of this test, they’ll see that these timelines can be changed in the upper right-hand corner of each Community, just like on the Twitter Home timeline.

Ever since the company introduced Twitter Community, it already brought several new features to it, such as admin ability to pin their Community Tweets, search within a community, mod/admin member removal, and member search.

Do you use Twitter Community? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Also, did you know 9to5Mac has its own Twitter Community? Check it out here.

a new way to view your Communities timeline: sort Tweets by For you (most relevant to you) or Latest (most recent)—the choice is yours! we’re testing this on iOS, Android, and web to see if it improves your Communities experience 🤞 let us know what you think pic.twitter.com/ygWXfBxbQf — Twitter Communities (@HiCommunities) June 1, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: