These are the winners of the 2022 Apple Design Awards

Following the WWDC 2022 opening keynote, Apple also held the 2022 Apple Design Awards – a traditional ceremony in which the company chooses apps from iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS that have stood out in the App Store for being innovative or having great social impact. Now the winners have finally been revealed to the public.

This year’s Apple Design Awards had six different categories, in which three apps and three games competed in each category. The winners were chosen from 36 finalists, all of which have “demonstrated outstanding technical achievement.”

Twelve developers from around the world are recognized for design excellence in inclusivity, delight and fun, interaction, social impact, visuals and graphics, and innovation at WWDC22

You can check the list of winners below:

Inclusivity

Procreate – app

Wylde Flowers – game

Delight and Fun

Interaction

Social Impact

Visual and Graphics

Innovation

More details about the winning apps can be found on Apple’s website.

