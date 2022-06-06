These are the winners of the 2022 Apple Design Awards

Filipe Espósito

- Jun. 6th 2022 5:51 pm PT

0

Following the WWDC 2022 opening keynote, Apple also held the 2022 Apple Design Awards – a traditional ceremony in which the company chooses apps from iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS that have stood out in the App Store for being innovative or having great social impact. Now the winners have finally been revealed to the public.

This year’s Apple Design Awards had six different categories, in which three apps and three games competed in each category. The winners were chosen from 36 finalists, all of which have “demonstrated outstanding technical achievement.”

Twelve developers from around the world are recognized for design excellence in inclusivity, delight and fun, interaction, social impact, visuals and graphics, and innovation at WWDC22

You can check the list of winners below:

Inclusivity

Delight and Fun

Interaction

Social Impact

Visual and Graphics

Innovation

More details about the winning apps can be found on Apple’s website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

WWDC 2022

WWDC 2022
Apple Design Awards

Apple Design Awards

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.