Poll: Which iPadOS 16 features would you like to see most?

As the opening keynote of WWDC 2022 is hours away, we’re due to hear about new features coming with a significant iPadOS 16 update. Ahead of the announcement, let’s go through some of the current rumors on iPadOS 16 features.

One of the most prominent additions we expect through iPadOS 16 is an all-new “multitasking mode.” With this, we expect to be able to resize app windows, as GitHub suggests based on updates to WebKit. Additionally, Bloomberg also reported that iPadOS 16 will “have a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to see what apps are open and switch between tasks.” This update is likely to give the iPad more of a “laptop-like experience.”

Earlier, 9to5Mac also reported a custom Dark Mode coming to Safari where users can add preferences to have websites appear in Dark Mode, even if their phone is on Light Mode. The iPadOS 16 update could even offer an API feature to manage cookie consent forms. We’ve also shared our wishes for a more customizable Home screen layout. While Apple has increased customizations before, it wasn’t quite enough. Possibly iPadOS 16 could bring home screen updates too?

As iPadOS 16 is supposedly one of today’s biggest announcements, it seems that major updates are finally coming to our favorite tablet.

You can watch the WWDC 2022 opening keynote June 6 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

What iPadOS 16 features are you looking forward to being announced at today’s event? Let us know in the comments.

