How to watch the WWDC keynote on any device

Apple’s yearly developer conference is set to begin Monday, June 6 with the anticipated keynote kicking everything off. Follow along for how to watch the WWDC keynote on any device.

During the WWDC keynote, we should get our first look at iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, and tvOS 16. There’s also the possibility of seeing new hardware at the event.

WWDC is mostly virtual again this year, but there is a special in-person event for June 6 at Apple Park. While the lottery-based limited event was at first promoted by Apple as a keynote viewing, it later unveiled it is a full-day worth of activities including breakfast, lunch, open house at the Apple Developer Center, special tours around Apple Park, and viewings for the keynote, Platforms State of the Union, and Apple Design Awards.

You can check out the full WWDC 2022 opening day schedule plus all of the details on sessions, labs, digital lounges, and more on Apple’s Developer website.

How to watch the WWDC keynote

Starts at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on June 6

  1. From any device, watch from Apple’s Special Events website
  2. Watch from the Apple Developer app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac
  3. Watch from the Apple TV app on any of your supported devices
  4. Watch on the YouTube stream (embedded below and you can also set a reminder)

