watchOS 9 to add QWERTY keyboard feature to more languages on Apple Watch Series 7

José Adorno

- Jun. 6th 2022 11:30 am PT

apple-watch-qwerty-keyboard-watchos-9
0

Remember the QWERTY keyboard available to Apple Watch Series 7 users? While it was only available for English users, Apple has announced that watchOS 9 will bring additional language support to this feature.

According to the company, Apple Watch Series 7 will add the QWERTY keyboard feature for six new languages.

When Apple Watch Series 7 was announced, Apple highlighted its bigger display and how useful it would be for users. Here’s what Apple’s Alan Dye said last year:

“Since the first Apple Watch, text input has been critical and a huge challenge,” Dye said. “We always wanted a QWERTY keyboard and this new display enabled that and enabled it in a way that we think we could deliver the feature in incredibly usable and powerful way. Designing the new keyboard was really quite a challenge. So, we made some important decisions. One thing we did was we removed the bezels from the keys, those little outlines to help make it feel a little less cramped. And to imply that precision isn’t critical with your taps because of the intelligence behind the keyboard.

With watchOS 9, Apple Watch Series 7 will support the following languages when using the QWERTY keyboard:

  • French,
  • German,
  • Italian,
  • Japanese,
  • Portuguese (Brazil),
  • Spanish (Mexico, Spain, Latin America) speakers

watchOS 9 will be available later this fall for Apple Watch Series 4 or later. This specific function, of course, will be available for Apple Watch Series 7 or newer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7
watchOS 9

watchOS 9

About the Author

José Adorno

Brazilian tech Journalist. Author at 9to5Mac. Previously at tv globo, the main TV broadcaster in Latin America.

Got tips, feedback, or questions? jose@9to5mac.com