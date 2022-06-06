watchOS 9 to add QWERTY keyboard feature to more languages on Apple Watch Series 7

Remember the QWERTY keyboard available to Apple Watch Series 7 users? While it was only available for English users, Apple has announced that watchOS 9 will bring additional language support to this feature.

According to the company, Apple Watch Series 7 will add the QWERTY keyboard feature for six new languages.

When Apple Watch Series 7 was announced, Apple highlighted its bigger display and how useful it would be for users. Here’s what Apple’s Alan Dye said last year:

“Since the first Apple Watch, text input has been critical and a huge challenge,” Dye said. “We always wanted a QWERTY keyboard and this new display enabled that and enabled it in a way that we think we could deliver the feature in incredibly usable and powerful way. Designing the new keyboard was really quite a challenge. So, we made some important decisions. One thing we did was we removed the bezels from the keys, those little outlines to help make it feel a little less cramped. And to imply that precision isn’t critical with your taps because of the intelligence behind the keyboard.

With watchOS 9, Apple Watch Series 7 will support the following languages when using the QWERTY keyboard:

French,

German,

Italian,

Japanese,

Portuguese (Brazil),

Spanish (Mexico, Spain, Latin America) speakers

watchOS 9 will be available later this fall for Apple Watch Series 4 or later. This specific function, of course, will be available for Apple Watch Series 7 or newer.

