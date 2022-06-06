WWDC 2022 keynote announcements: Which excited you most?

Today’s WWDC 2022 keynote announcements comprised iOS 16, watchOS 9, iPadOS 16, the M2 chip, the all-new MacBook Air, the updated MacBook Pro, macOS Ventura, and iPadOS.

Some of the highlights of iOS 16 are much more customizable lock screens, a new wallpaper gallery, and some welcome improvements to Messages: Editing, Undo Send, and Mark As Unread …

Key watchOS 9 features are four new watch faces, new fitness features, more advanced sleep-tracking, AFib history, and a new Medications app coming to both iPhone and Apple Watch.

The M2 chip offers around 18% better CPU performance, and up to 35% better GPU speed, and also supports up to 24GB unified memory. It first appears in the …

All-new MacBook Air. This shares the current MacBook Pro design language – including the notch – and is available in Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, and Midnight. It’s just 11.3mm thin, has two USB-C ports, an 1080p camera, and an upgraded speaker and mic array. It includes Touch ID and comes with a new dual-port USB-C charger.

There’s a new 13-inch MacBook Pro too, though the only thing that stood out here was the use of the new M2 chip; otherwise it seems identical to its predecessor.

We saw a range of new features in macOS Ventura. Stage Manager aims to provide more flexible multi-tasking capabilities, Spotlight gets more powerful, Mail gets some small but worthwhile improvements, Safari gets a new collaboration feature in the form of shared tabs, and support for FIDO (which Apple brands as Passkeys). FaceTime gets Handoff between devices, Camera Continuity lets you use your iPhone as a Mac webcam, and Apple Silicon Macs are now touted as gaming machines thanks to Metal 3.

iPadOS 16 was effectively the One More Thing. Apple saved this to last, with the headline being Stage Manager for an improved multitasking experience. This – hurrah! – finally includes a limited windowing capability, allowing apps to be resized and overlapped. The new OS also supports scaled viewing, to allow more screen real-estate within the same physical space. Alongside Stage Manager on the iPad itself, Apple is also bringing proper support for external displays, rather than just a mirrored mode. Virtual memory swapping lets more apps stay open at once, and there’s a reference mode feature for color consistency between Apple devices.

