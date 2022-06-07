Deals: iPad Air 5 on sale from $559, 1-day Anker Gold Box starts at $15, Sonos Roam, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, continuing the WWDC action with iPad Air 5 falling to $559. That’s alongside 1-day Anker Gold Box sale from $15 being joined by a rare chance to save on the Sonos Roam portable AirPlay 2 speaker at $143. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad Air 5 starts at $559

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi 64GB for $559 in three styles. Normally fetching $599, this is matching the second-best prices to date at within $10 of the all-time set over a month ago. You can also save on the elevated 256GB model at $679, down from $749.

Apple’s new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class architecture as its other machines thanks to the Neural Engine-backed M1 chip. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage here.

1-day Anker Gold Box starts from $15

Following its WWDC sale that went live yesterday to start the week, Anker is now rolling out some much more enticing and limited time savings as part of an Amazon 1-day Gold Box Deals of the Day sale. Discounting a selection of smartphone accessories through the end of today, everything starts at $15. A top pick this time around is the Anker Nano II 30W GaN II USB-C Charger at $24. Down from $30, this is the first notable discount since launching last year and 20% in savings to achieve that new all-time low.

Packing 30W of power into a handheld form-factor, Anker’s latest charger uses GaN II technology in order to deliver MacBook Air-levels of power in an ultra-small build. On top of being able to dish out the full 30W of juice to Macs and the like, it can handle refueling iPhones and more without breaking a sweat. Learn more in our hands-on review and then check out the other top picks below.

Sonos Roam portable AirPlay 2 speaker sees rare discount to $143

Following the ongoing certified refurbished sale, Adorama is now offering the Sonos Roam Portable Smart Speaker for $143. Normally fetching $179, this is a new all-time low at 20% off, while marking one of the first overall discounts in new condition period.

Delivering many of the usual Sonos perks in the brand’s most compact and portable offering yet, the Roam speaker arrives with a battery-powered and IP67 waterproof design that can serenade you for 10 hours at a time. Its small footprint can still dish out rich sound complete with Trueplay for adjusting playback to your space. There’s also both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to access its onboard Alexa and Google integration. You can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect, as well.

