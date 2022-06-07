Safari update brings new collaboration and security features in iOS 16

Safari is receiving a fresh update with iOS 16 this fall, as announced during WWDC 2022‘s opening keynote. The refresh also comes to devices compatible with iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura at the same time. There are lots of new features and updates coming to Apple devices this year. Let’s take a deep dive on what to expect from Safari, Apple’s web browser.

It’s easier than ever to collaborate with others using Apple’s own browser. This update to Safari brings a new feature called Shared Tab Groups. With this feature, users can collaborate on a set of tabs and see instant updates while working together. They can also share tabs and bookmarks right from the browser. Tab Groups will have their own start pages that users can customize with a background, bookmarks, and unique sections that the group can see and edit.

Example of Shared Tab Groups

Image Source: Apple

Safari is more secure than ever

Safari’s new update also brings more security features like passkeys, a sign-in method that replaces passwords on the web and in apps. The passwords are never stored on a web server and stay on the device, making it impossible for hackers to steal them in a data breach. With the passkeys feature, Touch ID and Face ID are used for biometric verification purposes. Also, iCloud keychain will sync passwords across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. I personally love these tools as I don’t have to type in my passwords all the time.

9to5Mac’s Take

I think this new update could be pretty useful. I’m especially impressed with the increase in new collaboration features in Safari. While I think Tab Groups could be super helpful for work and/or school, it’s hard to imagine seeing them in use. As these features are limited to Apple users, I’d like to see a better workflow between Apple and non-Apple devices, but I know that won’t happen.

What do you think of the new features coming to Safari with iOS 16? Let us know in the comments.

More from WWDC 2022:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: