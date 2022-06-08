Apple Pay Father’s Day promo offers up to 75% off gifts for Dads

Apple’s latest Father’s Day promo is out now for Apple Pay users. In celebration of Father’s Day, users can receive “exclusive online offers on sports gear, clothing, gift cards, and more.” Let’s see what’s available…

Through Costa, users can save an extra 10% off all sale items with the promo code “APPLEPAY” at checkout.

Fair Harbor is offering 20% off beachwear as well as other items with the promo code “APPLEPAY“.

Shoppers can receive 25% off sports gear and other products at Franklin Sports with promo code “APPLEPAY“.

Panera Bread eGift Cards are 20% off when purchased using Apple Pay in Messages. Here’s what Apple says to do:

Download the Panera Bread iOS app, and when in the Messages app, open the app drawer, choose the Panera Bread icon, and select a valid amount to purchase a gift card. Offer not valid in cafe or on bulk gift card purchases.

Snapfish has perhaps the largest discount of them all, with 75% off mugs and drinkware with the “APPLEPAY” promo code.

Tommy Hilfiger customers can receive 30% off when spending $100 or more with promo code “APPLEPAY“.

Additional gifts Apple suggests include movies like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, The Batman, and The Lost City, available for purchase on the Apple TV app. The company also suggests gifts from Best Buy, PUMA, and Rodd & Gunn, though there aren’t any special offers at these retailers.

The Apple Pay Father’s Day promos are available until June 19, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

