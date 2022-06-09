Apple TV’s Friday Night Baseball schedule for July announced, games remain free to everyone

Apple just released the Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball schedule for July. The best part is that the Major League Baseball games will remain available to watch for free for another month. Here’s the schedule.

As Apple has been doing, the game assignments for Friday Night Baseball broadcasters will be announced on a weekly basis. The show will keep with live pre and postgame coverage hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former MLB players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso, and former MLB umpire Brian Gorman will continue to offer rules analysis and interpretation.

“The 2022 season is off to a great start, and we’re proud to bring all baseball fans a new way to watch their favorite teams each week, all without local blackout dates or the need for a cable subscription,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “‘Friday Night Baseball’ brings the best of Apple’s signature design and commitment to the highest-quality experience together with the time-honored traditions of MLB, and we’re looking forward to offering fans more great games to watch throughout the summer.”

Fans can access “Friday Night Baseball” games and additional content, including new exclusive programs such as “Countdown to First Pitch” for a preview of the week’s matchups, and “MLB Daily Recap,” only in the Apple TV app.

In Apple News, fans can follow their favorite teams and watch personalized MLB highlights right in the News app. Each Friday, fans can enjoy a curated group of highlights and stories from around the league.

In Apple Music, fans can find exclusive playlists of batters’ walk-up songs from teams featured on Friday Night Baseball each week, as well as a collection of classic songs celebrating baseball.

Friday Night Baseball schedule on Apple TV+

Friday, July 1

Texas Rangers at New York Mets

7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

8 p.m. ET

Friday, July 8

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

8 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

10 p.m. ET

Friday, July 15

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies

8:30 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, July 22

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

7 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

8 p.m. ET

Friday, July 29

Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays

7 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants

10 p.m. ET

