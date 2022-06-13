PSA: Last chance to browse using Microsoft’s Internet Explorer is this week

It’s time to get nostalgic as Microsoft’s Internet Explorer browser is officially retiring after 27 years. The tech giant has officially announced the end to the browser we knew (and some loved) for nearly three decades. You have a few more days to use Internet Explorer 11 until it retires on June 15, 2022.

What started as a package add-on for Windows 95, was once a staple part of our internet usage. According to Times Now, the famed browser reached its peak in 2003 and only fell off as new browsers entered the market. With Google Chrome, Safari, and Mozilla Firefox around, competition was tough for Microsoft.

It seems that Microsoft is making the transition to Edge as simple as possible. In a company press release, Microsoft’s Sean Lyndersay mentions that Microsoft Edge, IE’s successor, has an “IE mode” built in. This IE mode provides access to legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and apps within Microsoft Edge.

The company recommends making the switch from Internet Explorer to Microsoft Edge as soon as possible. With less than 48 hours left, there’s no time like the present. Additionally, through the transition process, you can carry over saved passwords, favorites, and more right to your new browser.

Note from Microsoft on Internet Explorer’s retirement:

This retirement does not affect in-market Windows 10 LTSC or Server Internet Explorer 11 desktop applications. It also does not affect the MSHTML (Trident) engine. For a full list of what is in scope for this announcement, and for other technical questions, please see our FAQ.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: