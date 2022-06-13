Spotify invests in AI voice technology with Sonantic acquisition

Spotify has been constantly bringing new features to its platform, as a way to stand out against competitors like Apple Music. Today, the company announced its acquisition of Sonantic, an AI Voice Platform that creates realistic voices from text. As Spotify invests in AI, this can create some long-term changes to the popular music and podcast streaming platform.

We’re really excited about the potential to bring Sonantic’s AI voice technology onto the Spotify platform and create new experiences for our users. This integration will enable us to engage users in a new and even more personalized way. Ziad Sultan, Spotify’s Vice President of Personalization

Spotify’s acquisition in AI invests new text-to-speech capabilities across the platform. Additionally, the company stated it believes demand for high-quality voice will continue to rise over the long-term.

Voice technology could allow us to give context to users about upcoming recommendations when they aren’t looking at their screens. Using voice in these moments can reduce barriers to creating new audio experiences—and open up the doors to even more new opportunities.

Apple Music also invests in AI

Spotify’s main competition, Apple Music, has already invested in artificial intelligence. Earlier this year, Apple acquired AI Music, a platform that can create songs using artificial intelligence. AI Music can even produce songs that “adapt to your heartbeats.” While we have yet to see any details on this acquisition from Apple, it looks like AI will be here to stay for the long-term on music streaming platforms.

