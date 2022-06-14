Disney+ coming to over 40 new countries across Europe, Africa, and Asia

Disney+ is aiming to bring the magic of its shows and films to users across the globe. This week, the hit streaming service is launching in 42 new new countries and 11 new territories, according to Variety.

New countries can experience Disney+

On Tuesday, the company launched the service in Greece, Turkey, and many Central Eastern European nations like Poland, Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic, and Croatia. On May 18, Disney+ launched in South Africa and new countries in West Asia and North Africa on June 8.

Additionally, June 16, Disney+ will officially be available in new countries across Europe, West Asia, and Africa. For a full list of countries included, check out the article from Variety.

The 11 new territories Disney+ is coming to includes Denmark’s Faroe Islands, France’s French Polynesia, French Southern Territories and St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective, Finland’s Åland Islands, the Netherlands’ Sint Maarten, Norway’s Svalbard & Jan Mayen and the U.K.’s British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Pitcairn Islands and St Helena.

The streaming service launched in 2019 in the US, Canada, and the Netherlands and currently has over 130 million subscribers. The service costs $7.99/month and features shows and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

In addition to new countries, he company is also planning to bring a more affordable plan to Disney+, supported by ads. While it will not only raise revenue for the company, it will bring in new subscribers worldwide.

